Realting.com
Cyprus
Land
Land
Seaview Lands for Sale in Cyprus
104 properties total found
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1800 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the mountains
€1,01M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Residen…
€1,01M
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 15600 sq.m. In Limassol. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T…
€1,70M
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1672 sq.m. In Limassol. It has sea views. Territorial zone: H2…
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 2501 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory of the building, wate…
€2,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€5,40M
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 5300 square meters.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, t…
€2,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 11387 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the mountai…
€2,65M
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 5600 square meters.m. In Limassol. It has sea views. Territori…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
3 900 m²
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
€900,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
622 m²
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
800 m²
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1026 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the city. Te…
€780,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 7355 square meters.m. In Limassol. It has sea views. Good inve…
€4,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T3v …
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 551 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: H2 De…
€790,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 632 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€440,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8362 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. The land is located in …
€497,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 16639 sq.m. In Paphos. It has a magnificent view of the sea. L…
€1,48M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8194 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to buil…
€1,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 869 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€379,753
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 881 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€352,400
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 895 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1161 square meters.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the a…
€580,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 2102 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€794,556
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 811 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€364,950
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 885 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€424,800
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1037 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to b…
€570,350
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 917 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€458,500
Recommend
