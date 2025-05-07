Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lakatameia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Villas Pool for sale in Lakatameia, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$489,919
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go