  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lakatameia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Garden

Rent houses with garden per month in Lakatameia, Cyprus

4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Nestled in the charming neighborhood of Archangelos in Nicosia, Cyprus, this exceptional 4-b…
$2,398
per month
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Luxurious 4-Bedroom Residence for Rent in Archangelos, Nicosia Experience refined living in…
$2,289
per month
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
? Five-Bedroom Modern Home for RENT ✨ Welcome to your beautiful home in Lakatamia, Agios Ni…
$1,635
per month
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
A beautiful Three bedroom detached house in Lakatamia-Anthoupoli area. This luxury property …
$4,435
per month
