Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lakatameia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with pool in Lakatameia, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury 2 Bedroom Floor Apartment for Rent plus maids room. Very quiet residential area ar Ar…
$1,744
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go