Pool Apartments for sale in Lakatamia, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Lakatameia, Cyprus

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1 BHK
5
2 BHK
39
3 BHK
22
4 BHK
4
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11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
$504,762
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province,…
$490,484
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3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 131 sq.m. covered i…
$510,504
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$172,151
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1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 51 …
$108,870
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
$164,973
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
$498,045
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1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
One bedroom resale apartment for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, with 58 sq.m. c…
$169,667
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the first floor of …
$139,977
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
$479,920
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
$494,562
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