Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lakatameia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Lakatameia, Cyprus

penthouses
5
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
20
3 BHK
18
Apartment Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 123 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom penthouse apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province,…
$169,972
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment under construction for sale in Agio Athanasio - Limassol Pro…
$300,296
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
detached two-bedroom ground floor house in Kokkines - Larnaca province, with 110 sq.m in 170…
$134,338
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
For sale under construction three bedrooms apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, …
$300,296
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 76 s…
$154,974
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 76 s…
$155,153
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the first floor of …
$139,977
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 179 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$311,110
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, on the 2nd floor o…
$165,163
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 78 s…
$154,974
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 123 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom penthouse apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province,…
$169,972
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$322,009
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Ground floor luxury two bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia, Stelmek area - Nicosia prov…
$175,173
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
$490,975
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$315,074
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 166 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Latsia - Nicosia province, wit…
$285,282
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 166 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Latsia - Nicosia province, wit…
$282,377
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 78 s…
$154,974
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province,…
$490,484
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 76 s…
$154,974
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$323,406
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Panthea - Limassol Pro…
$305,301
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Sotira - Famagusta province, on the 2nd floor of an apartm…
$154,974
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 169 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Lakatamia - Nicosia province,…
$175,173
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
$712,936
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
For sale semi-detached corner three bedroom house in Archangelos - Nicosia province, with 16…
$297,239
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$172,151
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Detached modern three bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, und…
$272,955
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom penthouse apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province,…
$154,240
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 123 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom penthouse apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province,…
$169,972
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go