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Long-term rent of warehouses in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

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Warehouse 900 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 900 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
Spacious Warehouse with private offices Ypsonas . Situated north of the highway at the 3rd i…
$11,538
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
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