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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

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4 bedroom Villa in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For rent: Discover this beautiful detached villa offering comfort and style in the heart of …
$6,336
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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