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Monthly rent of lakeview flats and apartments in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

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Ypsonas Municipality
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This stunning brand-new apartment offers a wonderful and stylish living experience in the po…
$2,339
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This stunning brand-new apartment offers a wonderful and stylish living experience in the po…
$2,387
per month
Leave a request
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Properties features in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
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