Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kourio Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Trachoni Municipality
3
Investment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Investment 2 051 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 2 051 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 41
Bathrooms count 41
Area 2 051 m²
The residential block consists of 28 units ( 12 one bedroom, 3 one bedroom +study, 13 two be…
$10,09M
Leave a request
Investment 1 296 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 296 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 296 m²
The project is located in the south west part of Limassol close to many amenities and the ci…
$3,85M
Leave a request
Investment 1 583 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 583 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 32
Area 1 583 m²
The residential block consists of 21 units ( 7 one bedroom, 3 one bedroom +study, 11 two bed…
$7,88M
Leave a request
Investment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Investment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Factory for sale with the photovoltaic systems in Ypsonas area, Limassol Distric. The plot h…
$6,46M
Leave a request
Investment 584 m² in Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 584 m²
Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Area 584 m²
Building with  2 & 3 bedrooms apartments are situated close in Kolossi area!!A large two sto…
$1,66M
Leave a request
Investment 5 469 m² in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 5 469 m²
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 135
Bathrooms count 90
Area 5 469 m²
Exclusive Investment Opportunity: Acquisition of a 45-Villa Complex in Prime Development Zon…
$16,98M
Leave a request

Property types in Kourio Municipality

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go