Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kourio Municipality
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Ypsonas Municipality
3
Trachoni Municipality
6
12 properties total found
Warehouse 2 200 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 200 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 200 m²
A prefabricated concrete products industrial unit, erected within a leasehold government lan…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Investment 2 051 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 2 051 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 41
Bathrooms count 41
Area 2 051 m²
The residential block consists of 28 units ( 12 one bedroom, 3 one bedroom +study, 13 two be…
$10,09M
Leave a request
Commercial property 139 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 139 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$8,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 1 296 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 296 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 296 m²
The project is located in the south west part of Limassol close to many amenities and the ci…
$3,85M
Leave a request
Investment 1 583 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 583 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 32
Area 1 583 m²
The residential block consists of 21 units ( 7 one bedroom, 3 one bedroom +study, 11 two bed…
$7,88M
Leave a request
Commercial property 660 m² in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 660 m²
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 660 m²
A commercial building in Episkopi, Limassol. Just 2 minutes from highway. Ideal for investme…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Investment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Investment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Factory for sale with the photovoltaic systems in Ypsonas area, Limassol Distric. The plot h…
$6,46M
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 705 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 705 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 705 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$10,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 584 m² in Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 584 m²
Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Area 584 m²
Building with  2 & 3 bedrooms apartments are situated close in Kolossi area!!A large two sto…
$1,66M
Leave a request
Investment 5 469 m² in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 5 469 m²
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 135
Bathrooms count 90
Area 5 469 m²
Exclusive Investment Opportunity: Acquisition of a 45-Villa Complex in Prime Development Zon…
$16,98M
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 493 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 493 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 493 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$8,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Warehouse 3 410 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 410 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 3 410 m²
A leasehold industrial unit located at the Government Industrial Zone. The industrial unit c…
$1,02M
Leave a request

Property types in Kourio Municipality

investment properties
Realting.com
Go