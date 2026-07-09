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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

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4 bedroom Villa in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Discover this exceptional four-bedroom house for rent in Moni, Limassol, offering the perfec…
$5,134
per month
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