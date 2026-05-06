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Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
The kitchen is going to be renovated this month. Available for rent, this spacious detached …
$2,004
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
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