Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Kiti
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kiti, Cyprus
apartments
8
houses
26
Clear all
20 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meneou, Cyprus
5
275 m²
3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
6
5
721 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,45M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
6
5
864 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,94M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
8
6
675 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€4,86M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
7
5
675 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€5,15M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
8
6
713 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,35M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
8
6
732 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,68M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
8
6
922 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€6,78M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
8
6
800 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€6,77M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
8
6
676 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€4,54M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
7
5
680 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€3,42M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
7
5
675 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€4,24M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
7
5
676 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€3,36M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
7
5
682 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.meters in Larnaka. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
€4,41M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
4
2
127 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 127 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
1
100 m²
1
10 VILLAS FOR INVESTMENT, ACCOMMODATING RESIDENCY REQUIREMENTS AS PER THE CYPRUS CITIZENSHIP…
€5,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
4
4
135 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Larnaka. consists of 3 bedroo…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Meneou, Cyprus
5
6
485 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
4
1
106 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 106 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€772,500
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
5
4
485 m²
3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€2,80M
Recommend
