  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Greater Nicosia

Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

7 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 226 m²
For sale business of 226 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€1,64M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
For sale business of 900 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€2,50M
Commercial with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Office for sale 120 sq.m for business in the city of Limassol. There is also a spacious vera…
€325,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 207 m²
For sale business of 207 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
€1,000,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Office space for sale on the 1st floor in a commercial building. Inner area of 150 sq.m + co…
€1,50M
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 153 m²
Beautiful modern office in the city center with sea views. Unique location. Office with sea …
€1,10M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 061 m²
3 floors of office space Roof with sea view Delivery April 2020 Technical characteristics Me…
€3,30M

