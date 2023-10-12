Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Greater Nicosia

Mountain View Сommercial property for Sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 226 m²
For sale business of 226 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€1,64M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
For sale business of 900 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€2,50M

