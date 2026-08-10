Pool Villas for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Villas with pool in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
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Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$644,018
Leave a request
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