Seaview Villas for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Beachfront villas in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 150 m²
Discover an extraordinary residence in the prestigious residential enclave of Paniotis, one …
$7,87M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 525 m²
Unparalleled living experience, boasting a generous 525 sq.m. of living space set on a spraw…
$3,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Set in the prestigious area of Germasogeia, this exceptional villa offers a rare opportunity…
$6,88M
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