Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Germasogeia
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 004 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€6,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 617 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 539 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€1,30M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 901 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€7,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 589 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€9,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€7,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€3,70M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,95M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,45M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 751 m²
Number of floors 1
Detailed InfoCondition: Under construction (3 months to deliver)Title: YesCovered veranda: 4…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,70M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 634 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 634 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€3,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€610,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€650,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 1
This Off-plan 3 bedroom villa is located in the hills of the Green Zone, in Germasogeia, abo…
€978,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 647 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 647 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€3,90M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning Quality Home in the prestigious neighborhood of Kefalokremos. Situated next to the …
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir