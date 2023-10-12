Pool Residential properties for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 1 169 m²
Floor 23/25
At the moment, this is a real pearl in the Cyprus market. Apparently, this is the most profi…
€10,59M
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,34M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€716,209
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€635,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,50M
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 282 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 282 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 004 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€6,00M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€900,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€710,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€590,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 617 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 539 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
€2,00M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 589 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€9,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 901 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€7,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€7,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€3,70M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€666,372
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful four bedroom villa in large plot with a private swimming poolis situated …
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€750,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
€1,70M
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€850,850
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 594 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale a magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Po…
€3,20M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,95M
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 183 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,30M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,45M
