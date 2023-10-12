Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Germasogeia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

apartments
229
houses
84
97 properties total found
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 043 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury villas with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a…
€5,80M
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€730,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 1 169 m²
Floor 23/25
At the moment, this is a real pearl in the Cyprus market. Apparently, this is the most profi…
€10,59M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
€245,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beac…
€850,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
€725,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a panoramic view in a quiet area, close to the beach, Germasogeia, C…
€500,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 27
Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cy…
€1,60M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a parking at 300 meters from the beach, Lima…
€796,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€975,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€600,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€795,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€350,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€545,547
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,50M
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 282 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 282 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€1,70M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€845,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 004 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€6,00M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€900,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€710,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€590,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 617 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 539 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€925,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
€2,00M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-bedrooms apartment on the 30th floor with panoramic sea views. Both en-suite bedr…
€2,70M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 187 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,40M
