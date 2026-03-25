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Monthly rent of seaview offices in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Office 225 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 225 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 225 m²
Luxury modern offices in the heart of prime Business area, earthquake resistant construction…
$12,676
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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