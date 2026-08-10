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Monthly rent of seaview houses in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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villas
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3 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
A Contemporary Luxury Residence Designed for Modern Family Living Positioned in one of Lima…
$8,063
per month
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5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
This lovely new ( finishing now) villa is in the exclusive area of Kalogyri offering sea vie…
$17,211
per month
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3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A beautifully renovated property in the highly sought-after Green Area, offering stunning se…
$6,655
per month
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
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