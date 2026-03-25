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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with pool in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 10
$8,138
per month
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John Taylor Cyprus
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