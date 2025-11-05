Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Germasogeia, Cyprus

penthouses
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Nice three bedroom apartment with sea view located in Potamos Germasogeias (near Icon) is …
$3,453
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Available for rent, this stylish used apartment offers comfortable living in the sought-afte…
$3,135
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Nice three bedroom apartment with sea view located in Potamos Germasogeias (near Icon) is …
$3,484
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Sea View two bedroom apartment located in Potamos Germasogeias (near Papas area ) is availab…
$2,877
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Sea View two bedroom apartment located in Potamos Germasogeias (near Papas area ) is availab…
$2,903
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Apartment in Limassol with Spectacular Sea View ✔️This apartment, wit…
$2,903
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
This lovely new ( finishing now) villa is in the exclusive area of Kalogyri offering sea vie…
$17,263
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom home is now available for rent. Spanning an impressive 275 square me…
$7,548
per month
Leave a request