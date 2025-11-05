Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Germasogeia, Cyprus

penthouses
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New outstanding quality throughout these luxury apartments with only 4 apartments on the bui…
$4,603
per month
Leave a request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 530 m²
This six-bedroom villa in Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol offers a luxurious and spacious liv…
$11,612
per month
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
This outstanding property is in the sought after location of Potamos Germasogia. 3 levels, …
$8,056
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
This lovely new ( finishing now) villa is in the exclusive area of Kalogyri offering sea vie…
$17,263
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
An amazing five bedroom detached villa located in the Kalogyros in Limassol with panoramic …
$9,290
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
This beautiful 2-bedroom maisonette is situated in the heart of the tourist area in Potamos …
$3,484
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
This beautiful well-appointed 3 bedroom all en suite bathrooms is front line offering panora…
$8,056
per month
Leave a request