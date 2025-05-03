Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and lounge areas at 750 meters from the beach, Ge…
$684,679
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go