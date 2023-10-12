Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Land
  4. Germasogeia
  5. Land

Seaview Lands for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1026 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, city view. Zone: Ka10B…
€780,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
€300,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
€400,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 3 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
€900,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir