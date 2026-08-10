Pool Houses for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Houses with pool for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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villas
69
cottages
9
mansions
4
townhouses
26
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20 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Area 816 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury residence in one of Limassol's most prestigious hillside neig…
$5,20M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
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5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 3
In the prestigious area of Potamos Germasogeia, an exceptional five-bedroom villa with an ad…
$4,97M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
Step into a world of refined elegance where luxury and serenity converge. Nestled in one of …
$1,99M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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6 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 511 m²
Step into a world of refined elegance where luxury and serenity converge. Nestled in one of …
$4,32M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 5
Imagine waking up in one of Limassol's most peaceful, green, and refined residential neighbo…
$1,95M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in one of Limassol’s most prestigious residential areas, this contemporary villa of…
$1,96M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 356 m²
This exceptional five-bedroom villa is situated in the prestigious Agios Athanasios area of …
$3,99M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Area 887 m²
Number of floors 5
Located in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hillside areas, this exceptional off-plan vill…
$7,86M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
This new residential development introduces a contemporary approach to urban living, combini…
$1,13M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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6 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience refined family living in one of Limassol’s most verdant neighborhoods — Kalogiri.…
$2,37M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 434 m²
Step into a world of refined elegance where luxury and serenity converge. Nestled in one of …
$2,79M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
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3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
$368,185
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Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
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Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$646,812
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Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
$949,842
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Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
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Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$644,018
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Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$949,842
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
$706,518
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