Mountain View Houses for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€716,209
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€710,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 617 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 539 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€363,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 751 m²
Number of floors 1
Detailed InfoCondition: Under construction (3 months to deliver)Title: YesCovered veranda: 4…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€3,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€610,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 662 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€2,35M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity swimming pool, VRV air-con systems, landscaped garden and roof garden, basement par…
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 2
Aurai residences include 11 exclusive three and four bedroom villas located in one of the mo…
€2,64M
