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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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villas
69
cottages
9
mansions
4
townhouses
26
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21 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$894,736
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$894,736
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$892,796
Leave a request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$918,281
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$906,508
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$916,291
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 211 m²
Historic Stone Residence with Multi-Unit Living I 5 Bedrooms | 5 Bathrooms | Licensed Income…
$1,52M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$918,281
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$881,049
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$882,963
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$881,049
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$1,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$892,796
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$998,522
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$904,544
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$916,291
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$904,544
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$882,963
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$906,508
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
$706,518
Leave a request
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