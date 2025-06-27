Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

13 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 27 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Panthea - Limassol province, wi…
$646,812
3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
$368,185
3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$370,366
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$646,812
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$949,842
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$654,891
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$369,939
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
$949,842
