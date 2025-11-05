Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,30M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex is housed in a small new-build block of only four 2-bedroom u…
$545,504
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
For sale is a charming duplex located in the desirable area of Potamos Germasogeias. This we…
$748,054
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,97M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,95M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Welcome to the pinnacle of modern designer living in Limassol's most sought-after boutique c…
$1,84M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,32M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
This 2-bedroom duplex is housed in a small new-built block of only four 2-bedroom units in G…
$521,336
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Welcome to the pinnacle of modern designer living in Limassol's most sought-after boutique c…
$1,85M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
For sale is a charming duplex located in the desirable area of Potamos Germasogeias. This we…
$754,786
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Rising above Limassol’s skyline, this unique 23-floor residential high-rise redefines luxury…
$3,83M
