Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 4 175 m²
Number of floors 9
For sale an elite business center with an area of ​​4175 sq.m in the "heart" of the tourist …
€22,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises for sale. The project is a multi functional building for residence, work…
€2,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 805 sq.meters in Limassol. There is heating. The owners will be leaving…
€4,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 775 m²
Number of floors 7
Offered for sale is a 7-story building located on Christaki Kranou street in the prestigious…
€12,00M
