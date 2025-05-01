Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

22 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of townhouses with swimming pools and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer com…
$1,30M
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
$254,870
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Germasogeia, Limassol…
$738,602
5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 043 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury villas with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a…
$6,11M
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer apart…
$1,02M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Gated residence with swimming pools, a spa and gardens at 700 meters from the beach, Germaso…
$368,469
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer apartm…
$1,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 27
Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cy…
$1,69M
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus W…
$895,716
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 21
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 50 meters from the sea, Ger…
$1,11M
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residence with a swimming pool at 400 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus …
$717,796
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer an apartment wi…
$474,106
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a parking at 300 meters from the beach, Lima…
$1,66M
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, 350 meters from the beac…
$676,185
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a furnished apartment …
$589,999
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa in a prestigious area, Germasogeia, Cypru…
$609,107
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and lounge areas at 750 meters from the beach, Ge…
$684,679
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer new apartment…
$379,496
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beac…
$884,241
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer comfort…
$457,725
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence at 700 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus The residence features a pa…
$632,142
