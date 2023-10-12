Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

16 properties total found
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,34M
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 282 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 282 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€1,70M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€900,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€590,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€666,372
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 183 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€2,50M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€1,60M
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€800,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. …
€325,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€620,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€635,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 328 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€2,25M
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€750,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 359 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€890,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
Elite 3-bedroom penthouse with a private rooftop pool in a new complex located in the center…
€1,55M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€790,000
