Pool Apartments for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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penthouses
118
studios
21
1 BHK
348
2 BHK
908
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29 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
For sale: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Eden Roc, offering luxury living in one of Limas…
$730,758
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1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For sale: a stylish 1-bedroom apartment in Eden Roc, combining refined design with ultimate …
$319,412
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4 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Floor 16/17
The Project stands proudly on the prestigious west coast of Limassol, located on Amathountos…
$3,11M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse 402: Floor: 4 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 4 Parking Spaces: 2 Indoor Area: 128 m² …
$2,77M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/4
An exceptional 3-bedroom penthouse situated in the vibrant heart of Potamos Germasogeia, Lim…
$1,33M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the prestigious coastal area of Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol, this boutique res…
$1,87M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment for sale in one of Limassol’s most prestigious coastal developme…
$1,69M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/4
Situated just 500 meters from Limassol's golden coastline, this landmark residential develop…
$2,96M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 4
Exceptional 3-bedroom ground-floor residence with a private swimming pool, expansive outdoor…
$3,93M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment 401: Floor: 4 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Parking Spaces: 2 Indoor Area: 101 m² …
$2,37M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
A contemporary, high-quality penthouse is available for sale in Potamos Germasogeia, Limasso…
$1,64M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/4
Floor: 4 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Parking Spaces: 1 Indoor Area: 51 m² Covered Veranda:…
$947,791
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Area 303 m²
Floor 6/6
Located in one of Limassol’s most prestigious residential areas, Papas in Potamos Germasogei…
$5,20M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$497,548
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3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 11…
$770,761
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2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 149 m²
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
$767,019
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2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 90 sq.m. covered inte…
$370,366
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3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/4
Serdivo Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living…
$909,999
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4 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, …
$1,27M
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3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
$662,236
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1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$268,676
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3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
$663,133
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3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provinc…
$769,872
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3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$655,590
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3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
$680,439
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3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$659,528
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3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$732,617
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Room 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
$649,892
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