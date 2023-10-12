Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
€725,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a panoramic view in a quiet area, close to the beach, Germasogeia, C…
€500,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 27
Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cy…
€1,60M
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€319,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€635,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 88 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€490,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,11M
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 328 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€2,25M
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€400,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€500,500
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
€588,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale apartment of 248 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 8th floor.…
€930,000
