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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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penthouses
118
studios
21
1 BHK
348
2 BHK
908
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63 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Located just a short walk from the sea and surrounded by city conveniences, this 2+1 bedroom…
$791,595
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/4
Spacious, bright apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. nodes on the 3rd floor, a four-s…
$522,544
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This exceptional 3+1 bedroom penthouse is a true gem within a boutique, gated complex in the…
$1,67M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$375,162
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Spacious, Stylish, and Ideally Located This beautifully designed 3-bedroom apartment offers…
$1,03M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$696,896
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Modern Luxury with Outdoor Living in Mind This stunning 3+1 bedroom penthouse offers a rare…
$1,46M
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
A Signature Residence Near Dasoudi Beach – Where Luxury Meets Lifestyle Welcome to one of t…
$1,61M
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4 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Nestled in the prestigious Paniotis area of Germasogeia, this exclusive boutique development…
$1,97M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For sale: bright 2-bedroom resale apartment in Agia Paraskevi, on Floor 3 of 3 with elevator…
$387,686
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Spacious, Stylish, and Ideally Located This beautifully designed 3-bedroom apartment offers…
$1,03M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$885,400
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Live Where Luxury Meets Lifestyle Welcome to Perfect Design – a brand-new, exclusive reside…
$1,01M
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Exceptional Living, Elevated This meticulously designed 3+1 bedroom penthouse offers a uniq…
$1,56M
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4 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Located in the highly sought-after Paniotis area of Germasogeia, this exceptional four-bedro…
$1,97M
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
This generously-sized penthouse apartment is located on the 4th and top floor of a modern, s…
$1,12M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Discover this brand-new penthouse apartment on the 4th floor of a modern, secure gated compl…
$838,811
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
For sale is a stunning penthouse apartment located in the desirable area of Germasogeia. Spa…
$754,495
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$380,970
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$375,162
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment is part of an exclusive, gated residential com…
$724,749
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Discover Your New Home in the Heart of Limassol Luxury • Comfort • Investment Potential Wel…
$949,914
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$696,896
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$673,666
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$609,784
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$609,784
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
A Signature Residence in the Heart of Limassol Discover an exclusive lifestyle in this eleg…
$1,47M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Located just a short walk from the sea and surrounded by city conveniences, this 2+1 bedroom…
$791,595
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Live Where Luxury Meets Lifestyle Welcome to Perfect Design – a brand-new, exclusive reside…
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
A Signature Residence in the Heart of Limassol Discover an exclusive lifestyle in this eleg…
$1,47M
Leave a request
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