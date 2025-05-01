Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

penthouses
95
studios
3
1 BHK
173
2 BHK
369
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of townhouses with swimming pools and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer com…
$1,30M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 11…
$770,761
Leave a request
Room 5 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 474 m²
For sale a five-bedroom detached house in the area of ​​Agioi Trimithias - Nicosia province,…
$666,889
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
$254,870
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Germasogeia, Limassol…
$738,602
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 043 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury villas with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a…
$6,11M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer apart…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Gated residence with swimming pools, a spa and gardens at 700 meters from the beach, Germaso…
$368,469
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
$663,133
Leave a request
Room 6 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Room 6 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Luxurious four bedroom house for sale plus maid's room and office, in the GSP area in Strovo…
$949,842
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a furnished apartment …
$589,999
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and lounge areas at 750 meters from the beach, Ge…
$684,679
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provinc…
$769,872
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Parekklisi…
$370,366
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
$649,892
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer comfort…
$457,725
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence at 700 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus The residence features a pa…
$632,142
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go