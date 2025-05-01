Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

penthouses
95
studios
3
1 BHK
173
2 BHK
369
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$268,676
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go