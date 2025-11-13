Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeri
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Villas Pool for sale in Yeri, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Vienna”, Geri, Nicosia — Modern 5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Pool Citio 2…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go