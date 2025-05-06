Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Yeri, Cyprus

3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Beautiful luxury 3-bedroom house + office in a well-developed area of  Geri (15-20 minutes f…
$537,758
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
$295,291
6 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This is a unique property available in a Prime Location of  Geri area, close to all amenitie…
$1,39M
