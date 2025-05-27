Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeri
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Yeri, Cyprus

studios
3
1 BHK
7
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 256 m²
It is for sale under construction, a penthouse of three bedrooms in Archangelos / Anthoupoli…
$277,124
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go