Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Famagusta
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,723

Properties features in Famagusta, Cyprus

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir