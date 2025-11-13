Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Episkopi Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of houses with garden in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
This stunning house is Located in Episkopi village and is a 10 minute drive to Limassol.The …
$4,413
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go