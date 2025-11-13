Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Episkopi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
This stunning house is Located in Episkopi village and is a 10 minute drive to Limassol.The …
$1,16M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Lovely six bedroom detached house in Episkopi is available now. . It has internal covered a…
$592,217
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go