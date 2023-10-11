Mountain View Villas for Sale in Empa, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 309 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 637 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement con…
€2,40M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa. Breathtaking panoramic sea views Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms en suite in all bedroom…
€2,30M
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€520,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 299 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€1,67M
