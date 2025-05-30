Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Empa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Empa, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Artellia Villas seamlessly integrate elegance with practicality, delivering contemporary com…
$921,229
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go