Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Empa
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Empa, Cyprus

1 BHK
6
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
11
4 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Tala, Cyprus We offer a villa with a swimm…
€880,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
€798,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity…
€1,94M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus We offer two-store…
€724,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir