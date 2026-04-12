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Monthly rent of commercial property in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
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4 properties total found
Commercial property 230 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Commercial property 230 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
For rent: Explore this spacious industrial building for rent in Geroskipou, ideal for busi…
$3,213
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 96 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 96 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Available for rent is a well-maintained office space located in the vibrant area of Geroskip…
$1,001
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Commercial property 270 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Commercial property 270 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 270 m²
For rent: Discover this spacious industrial building for rent in Geroskipou, offering 270m²…
$3,442
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 48 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 48 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Available for rent is a well-maintained office space located in the vibrant area of Geroskip…
$530
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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