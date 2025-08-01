Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
2-Bedroom Apartment, Paphos Experience comfort and convenience in this newly built, fully…
$1,879
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3-Bedroom Home for Rent in Paphos Enjoy 250 m² of comfortable living in this beauti…
$1,879
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
This charming 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and sought-after area of Gerosk…
$1,412
per month
