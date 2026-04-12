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Warehouses for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial properties
19
offices
4
investment properties
5
shops
3
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2 properties total found
Warehouse 960 m² in Timi, Cyprus
Warehouse 960 m²
Timi, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 960 m²
Commercial Warehouse for Sale – Timi, Paphos. Long-Term Lease Investment Opportunity (99 Yea…
$726,577
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Warehouse 424 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Warehouse 424 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 424 m²
Industrial warehouse located in the Geroskipou Industrial Area, offering a total of 424 sq.m…
$418,410
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