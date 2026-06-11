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Business for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
20
offices
4
investment properties
5
shops
3
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Shop 153 m² in Palodeia, Cyprus
Shop 153 m²
Palodeia, Cyprus
Area 153 m²
Modern Residential & Commercial Development in Palodia, Limassol. The project features a tot…
$369,005
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
Property Description Exceptional investment opportunity in the well-established industrial …
$1,67M
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Office 145 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 145 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 145 m²
Office for sale in the heart of Limassol, located on the popular Anexartisias Street. 145 s…
$484,320
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Commercial property in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol, Cyprus
Located on Agiou Andreou Street, one of the most prominent roads in the historic centre of L…
$1,73M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Exceptional commercial property for sale in the prestigious Mesa Geitonia Business District,…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 600 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 600 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 600 m²
Exceptional investment and owner-occupier opportunity in one of the city's most sought-after…
$1,80M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 4 459 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 4 459 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 16
Area 4 459 m²
Prestigious Commercial Property in Germasogeia, Limassol Surrounded by major business center…
$31,98M
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Investment 2 861 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 861 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 861 m²
A three-storey commercial building with parking area for sale in Trypiotis, Nicosia. The gro…
$14,76M
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Office 402 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 402 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 402 m²
For sale: Modern office space off plan, situated on the top floor of a premium building in A…
$6,93M
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Revenue house 6 360 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Revenue house 6 360 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 176
Area 6 360 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: modern apartment building under the project with a total interior area of 2,011 sq…
$24,30M
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Commercial property 340 m² in Tochni, Cyprus
Commercial property 340 m²
Tochni, Cyprus
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Located in the charming and tranquil village of Tochni, this traditional stone-built residen…
$453,912
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 70 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 70 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Prime Office/Shop Space for Sale – Ground Floor + Mezzanine – Main Road Frontage | Limassol …
$283,312
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